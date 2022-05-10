1 dead, at least 9 others suffer minor injuries in multi-alarm fire in Bronx building

1 dead, at least 9 others suffer minor injuries in multi-alarm fire in Bronx buildingget the free app
NEW YORK -- A fire grew to at least four alarms in the Fordham Heights neighborhood of the Bronx on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters get blaze under control
A large firefighter presence is still on scene. Many people from neighboring buildings are waiting to get word on what to do next.
Richard Blatus, the FDNY's acting chief of fire operations, said the department was called at around 9 a.m. and units responded in four minutes. Two people were found inside the building where the fire originated. One was treated and released, but the second person died. There were five additional minor injuries in the building next door and three minor injuries to firefighters.
People who live on the street told CBS2's Leah Mishkin they saw the heavy smoke and rushed out of their homes.
"The white one had the most flames coming out the middle, the white house right there. Most of the flames were in the back. Most of the flames were coming out the back of the houses," Miles Jenkins said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
1 death confirmed in fire
The FDNY says one person has died in the fire on Valentine Avenue near East 182nd Street.
It broke out around 9 a.m. and spread to neighboring buildings.
In addition to the person reported dead, there were eight other injuries, including two firefighters and six civilians. All of the injuries are said to be minor.
Fire in vacant building grows to 4 alarms
A fire at a Bronx building grew to four alarms Tuesday morning.
It broke out in a vacant home on Valentine Avenue near East 182nd Street.
The FDNY says the home, while vacant, may have been occupied by squatters.
Six injuries have been reported, although fortunately none of the injuries appear to be serious.