For first time, Tony Awards will be held in Washington Heights in 2023

NEW YORK -- The 76th Annual Tony Awards will be held in a new location.

For the first time, the event will take place at the United Palace in Washington Heights.

"We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time. As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre," said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.

Theater's biggest night will take place on June 11, 2023, and will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.