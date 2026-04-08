Man charged with murder, arson in Queens fire that killed 1 child, 3 adults

A Queens man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a fire that killed a child and three adults in March.

Roman Amatitla, 38, is facing multiple charges, including murder, arson, assault and petit larceny, police said.

Amatitla allegedly set a fire at an apartment building at the corner of Avery Avenue and College Point Boulevard on March 16.

The FDNY said flames spread across the first and second floors of the building, trapping some people inside and forcing others to jump from upper floors to escape. At least four people were injured.

Three people, including a 3-year-old child, were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth victim was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Two of the victims were identified as Sihan Yang, 3, and Chengri Cui, 50. The identities of the other two victims, a 61-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, are not being released until their families have been notified.

The medical examiner later ruled all four deaths homicides.

According to police sources, Amatitla didn't have a known relationship with any of the victims and used an accelerant to set the fire from inside the building.

Amatitla is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.