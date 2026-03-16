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2 critically injured in Flushing, Queens fire, collapse, FDNY says

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Two people have been hospitalized in critical condition after a fast-moving fire led to a collapse in Flushing, Queens Monday, the FDNY said. 

The FDNY said the fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. in the first and second floor of a 3-story multiple dwelling on Avery Avenue between College Point Boulevard and Saul Street. A collapse ensued. 

lushing-multi-alarm-fire-citizen-0316-live-hi-res-still.jpg
Firefighters battle a blaze in Flushing, Queens on March 16, 2026.  Citizen.com

The fire quickly grew to four alarms with more than 230 firefighters and EMS personnel responding, the FDNY said.   

Residents impacted by smoke in the area are advised to keep their windows shut as firefighting operations continue. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

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