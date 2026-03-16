2 critically injured in Flushing, Queens fire, collapse, FDNY says

Two people have been hospitalized in critical condition after a fast-moving fire led to a collapse in Flushing, Queens Monday, the FDNY said.

The FDNY said the fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. in the first and second floor of a 3-story multiple dwelling on Avery Avenue between College Point Boulevard and Saul Street. A collapse ensued.

Firefighters battle a blaze in Flushing, Queens on March 16, 2026. Citizen.com

The fire quickly grew to four alarms with more than 230 firefighters and EMS personnel responding, the FDNY said.

Residents impacted by smoke in the area are advised to keep their windows shut as firefighting operations continue.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.