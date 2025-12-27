New York breaks a flu record as 2025 cases surge, state health officials say

New York has broken the state record for flu cases in a single week.

The state's 71,123 cases in the week ending Dec. 20, 2025, were the most in a regular seven-day stretch since influenza became reportable in 2004, the New York State Health Department said Friday.

Flu spiking in New York

New York health officials said the thousands of new flu cases in the state last week led to a 38% jump from the previous week.

Flu hospitalizations rose 63% statewide, up to 3,666 from 2,251 the week before, officials said.

"We are closely reviewing hospital bed capacity data to better understand hospitalization trends and to guide any necessary response related to impacts from respiratory viral infections," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "While influenza activity is elevated, there are simple steps New Yorkers can take to protect themselves and those around them, including getting vaccinated, staying home when sick and practicing everyday preventive measures. Flu is treatable for high-risk people with antiviral medicine, if taken within 48 hours of symptoms."

To date, there have been 189,312 positive flu cases reported in New York, health officials said. Cases have also been surging across the country this year.

New York health officials had warned of a "tripledemic" of flu, RSV and COVID cases going into the holidays.

In December, the state declared the flu "prevalent," which requires health care providers to ensure their unvaccinated personnel wear masks around patients and residents.

Flu prevention tips

Officials said the annual flu vaccine offers the best protection, and that it's not too late to get the shot. They also encouraged people to take the following precautions to avoid spreading viruses:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when sick.

Cover cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more flu prevention tips, click here.