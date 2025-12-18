"Tripledemic" of flu, COVID and RSV cases surging across New York ahead of holidays, health officials warn

With Christmas just a week away, doctors are warning about the so-called "tripledemic" surging across New York.

According to Northwell Health on Long Island, across the state, cases of RSV are up 35%, while COVID cases are up 15%, but the flu is hitting hardest, with hospitalizations spiking 75% in just one week.

Flu rising faster this year compared to 2024, doctors say

It's the holiday season, which means we're not just spreading Christmas cheer, but also, unfortunately, respiratory viruses.

In New York, cases of flu, RSV and COVID have spiked since Thanksgiving, and doctors expect that trend to continue with more holiday gatherings.

"Flu is rising a lot faster than it did last year," said Dwayne Breining, senior vice president of lab services at Northwell Health.

The latest statewide data shows there were 1,399 flu hospitalizations the week ending Dec. 6, a 75% jump from 798 hospitalizations the week prior.

Northwell Health, which typically cares for 2,800 hospitalized patients on a given day, saw 3,500 on Thursday.

"Remember, our numbers vastly underestimate how many cases there are out there," said Bruce Farber, chief public health and epidemiology officer at Northwell Health. "Very few people get tested."

Vaccines prevent hospitalizations, deaths, doctors say

A self-swab is available at Northwell labs and physician offices to test for all three viruses at once.

At Northwell's core laboratory, more than 37% of PCR nasal swabs tested last week came back positive for a subtype of influenza A.

Doctors say this year's vaccine is not a perfect match for the new strain, but it still makes a difference.

"The vaccine does help keep kids out of the hospital," said Annemarie Stroustrup, senior vice president of pediatric services at Northwell Health.

"I've not seen a death in somebody who's been vaccinated, and I have seen plenty of deaths in people who have not been vaccinated," Farber said.

Flu season typically stretches into early spring, so doctors say it's not too late to get your shot.

Doctors also stress the smalls steps that can make a big difference: Wash your hands, and if you're sick, wear a mask and avoid holiday gatherings.