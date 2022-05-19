Watch CBS News
Florida man arrested for deadly crash in Paterson, New Jersey

Florida man arrested for deadly crash in Paterson
Florida man arrested for deadly crash in Paterson 00:32

PATERSON, N.J. -- Police in New Jersey arrested a Florida man for a crash that killed one person and injured at least five in Paterson.

Harold Rasbin, 31, is accused of driving a stolen car and hitting a police car that was pulled over on the side of the road on May 17.

Rasbin allegedly sped away before crashing into another car, losing control and hitting several pedestrians.

He faces a number of charges, including aggravated manslaughter.

