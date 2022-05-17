Witnesses say 2 people injured in downtown Paterson, N.J. during possible police chase and collision

PATERSON, N.J. -- There was a wild scene in Paterson on Tuesday afternoon that may have involved a police chase.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what happened.

It was a very chaotic scene in the heart of downtown. Several blocks were closed off as dozens of police officers were on site investigating the incident. The collision happened at around 3 p.m. at the corner of Main and Market streets, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported.

Witnesses said they saw a car being chased by police and then there was a collision. They said there were two people lying injured, possibly dead, in the middle of the street, apparently run over by one of the vehicles involved in the chase.

It all happened in front of dozens of stunned onlookers.

"The police was chasing somebody. They were running after and chasing somebody and then I cross the street and I hear the crash. And then I run back and I see the two people on the floor on the ground," Yecika Placencia said.

"I was upset and I was like why would they chase somebody around here and all the people walking across the street. It could have been me or anybody else around here," another woman said.

Caloway met one woman on the street who said she thinks her nephew was one of the people injured in the collision. She then rushed off to St. Joseph's Health to try and find out more information.

CBS2 will provide more information as it becomes available.