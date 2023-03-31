Mother of Flo Rida's son sues Jersey City apartment management company after 6-year-old falls out window

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- The mother of a boy who fell out of the window of an apartment building in New Jersey is suing the management company, saying the equipment they installed in her window didn't keep her son safe.

Her attorney says the 6-year-old is the son of famous rapper Flo Rida.

Zohar Dillard is recovering in the hospital after falling out of a fifth-story window at a Jersey City apartment complex earlier in March. His mother has filed a lawsuit against the building.

Her attorney says the 6-year-old is in stable condition but suffering from serious injuries.

"Fractured pelvis, shattered pelvis, liver lacerations, internal bleeding, punctured lungs," attorney Steven Haddad said.

The lawsuit names Goldberg Management as the plaintiff. We reached out to their offices and were told they're not commenting.

Haddad says Zohar's mom, Alexis Adams, said more precautions should have been taken.

"The window guard that was requested didn't get installed, instead they put a window stopper and the window stopper wasn't long enough to prevent the window opening large enough to let Zohar unfortunately fall out," Haddad said.

The attorney for the mother of the 6-year-old says she's sharing her story to prevent another tragedy.

"We put out this press statement because we wanted to warn others about what to do in the situation," Haddad said.

Zohar's mom released a statement saying in part, "As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces. I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries."

Adams is asking for an undisclosed amount of money in the lawsuit.

We were unable to reach Flo Rida's reps.