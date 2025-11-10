More than 250 flights canceled at New York City's major airports Monday amid government shutdown

More than 250 flights have been canceled today at New York City's three major airports amid the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, LaGuardia Airport's arrival and departure boards were showing 117 cancellations. John. F. Kennedy International Airport showed 74 canceled flights and Newark Liberty International Airport had 82.

There were also dozens of delays at each of the airports, including arrivals and departures.

Overnight, the U.S. Senate voted to advance a short-term funding bill that would end the now 41-day government shutdown, which has wreaked havoc on flyers across the country because of air traffic control shortages.

More than 2,000 flights were canceled Sunday nationwide and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned it could get worse as the shutdown continues.

"We're working overtime to make sure that it is safe to travel," Duffy said. "I look to, you know, the two weeks before Thanksgiving. You're gonna see air travel be reduced to a trickle."

It was the same story last week, when JFK, LaGuardia and Newark were identified as three of the 40 travel hubs around the country told to brace for delays and cancellations while the Federal Aviation Administration reduces air traffic.

The FAA starting building up to a 10% reduction in flights at the airports, which sources told CBS News New York also includes New Jersey's Teterboro Airport.

Airlines were directed to slash about 4% of their flights nationwide at the end of last week. That is expected to grow to 10% by this Friday.

Remember to check with your air carrier for the latest flight status updates.