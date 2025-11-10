Canceled flights live updates as airlines ax hundreds more flights in U.S. to comply with FAA order

Watch CBS News
What to know about canceled flights across the U.S.:

  • Airlines are expected to cancel 4% of their flights at 40 of the busiest airports in the U.S. on Monday to comply with an order from the Federal Aviation Administration amid the government shutdown.
  • Officials said the FAA order was an effort to address strain on the national airspace system as the agency dealt with a shortage of air traffic controllers.
  • Over 1,600 flights were already canceled as of Monday morning.
  • The FAA wants airlines to increase the cancellations at the 40 airports to 6% by Tuesday and ultimately ramp up to 10% by Friday.
 

Over 1,600 flights canceled as of Monday morning

Over 1,600 flights were canceled within, into or out of the U.S. on Monday morning, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

More than 2,700 flights were delayed.

By  Alex Sundby
 

Only 4 air traffic controllers worked at Atlanta's airport Saturday, transportation secretary says

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said only four air traffic controllers worked Saturday at Atlanta's airport, which is known as the busiest in the world.

Duffy told CNN that 18 of the 22 controllers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport didn't come to work Saturday. Across the country, 81 controllers in total didn't work that day, Duffy told CNN.

By  Alex Sundby
 

Over 5,500 flights canceled since FAA order took effect

Over 5,500 flights were canceled since the FAA's order took effect, according to FlightAware.

According to the flight tracker, 2,953 flights were canceled Sunday. Saturday saw 1,566 cancellations, and 1,025 flights were scrubbed Friday, when the order took effect.

By  Alex Sundby

Kathryn Krupnik contributed to this report.

