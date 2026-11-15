FDNY, religious leaders gather for vigil for victims of Flatbush, Brooklyn building collapse

A vigil was being held Sunday night for the victims in last week's horrific building collapse in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The FDNY, religious leaders, and neighbors gathered to remember the victims and support the survivors.

The community is united in grief and in hope. The FDNY and the FDNY Clergy Council came together to offer comfort, support, and messages of healing to those impacted by Wednesday's deadly building collapse.

Eight people were killed and 18 others were injured, including firefighters, when a building on Flatbush Avenue suddenly collapsed, burying people.

In the hours that followed, firefighters and rescue crews worked tirelessly. They said they pulled 12 people from the wreckage in a desperate rescue-and-recovery effort.

On Sunday night, religious leaders from different faiths stood shoulder to shoulder, remembering the lives lost, praying for those still recovering, and offering strength to a community struggling to make sense of this tragedy.

"To the grieving families, we want to say we cannot pretend to understand the depth of you pain," one religious leader said. "We cannot offer words that will erase your sorrow. But we can assure you that you do not have to carry this burden alone. Your grief is our grief. Your loss is our loss, and your community stands with you."

"We pray for this entire community," another speaker said. "Do not allow this tragedy to divide us, or leave us hopeless."

Faith organizations are also collecting clothing and gift cards to help residents displaced by the collapse. Many of them have lost not only their homes but nearly everything they own.

Meanwhile, the investigation into what caused the deadly collapse continues.

Amid the tragedy, there has been a heartwarming reunion. In the aftermath of the collapse, a child named Zariah Coleman said she was frantically looking for her cat. Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Sunday the cat was rescued and is now received vet care.

Mamdani thanked the Department of Buildings, animal welfare officials, and the nonprofit Flatbush Cats for it all possible.