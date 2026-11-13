Watch Live: Families who lived in collapsed Brooklyn building, local officials demand accountability

Families that lived in the Flatbush, Brooklyn building that collapsed will be joined by New York Attorney General Letitia James and Rev. Al Sharpton at a news conference Friday morning to demand accountability.

The press conference is taking place after the FDNY said that the rescue and recovery operation at the site is complete.

CBS News New York will stream the news conference in the live player above.

Eight people were killed, including two children and two construction workers, when the building collapsed Wednesday afternoon. Eighteen others were injured.

So far, officials have not identified the cause of the catastrophic collapse, although 1321 Flatbush Avenue was located next to a construction site.

The Department of Buildings is looking into whether work at that construction site played a role in bringing down the three-story, mixed-use building.

DOB Commissioner Ahmet Tigani has promised "an extensive, full government investigation into this."

"If there is anyone or any entity operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

Mamdani previously said that five companies who have been involved in the construction site are also tied to about 100 more construction sites citywide. The DOB is now inspecting those sites.

Inspectors are also looking into the landlord of the building that fell, noting the structure had 98 open housing violations at the property, ranging from bedbugs to leaks.