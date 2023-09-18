First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain that could be heavy during morning commute

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy morning

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rainy morning

Yellow Alert

The First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for today, especially this morning, for periods of rain, which could be heavy at times.

Forecast

Today: Rainy start to the day. Leftover rain this afternoon, especially around and east of the city. Cooler with highs around 70.

Tonight: Clearing and cooler with lows around 60... 50s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.