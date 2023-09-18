First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for rain that could be heavy during morning commute
Yellow Alert
The First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for today, especially this morning, for periods of rain, which could be heavy at times.
Forecast
Today: Rainy start to the day. Leftover rain this afternoon, especially around and east of the city. Cooler with highs around 70.
Tonight: Clearing and cooler with lows around 60... 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.
Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
