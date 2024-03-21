Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Wind chills in 30s as cold returns; Tracking rain this weekend

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Feeling even colder with the wind
First Alert Weather: Feeling even colder with the wind 04:50

Alerts & advisories

CBS New York

Yellow Alert this Saturday for the threat of 1-3" of rain, flooding and gusty winds.

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Blustery and much colder this morning with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Sunny, cold and windy this afternoon. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s. Feels like February.

Tonight: Winds subside, but still cold. Feels like the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Still a chill. Highs in the 40s.

Tomorrow night: Rain develops, but mainly overnight.

Looking ahead

CBS New York

Saturday: Rainy with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: The better half of the weekend. Brighter and breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

First published on March 21, 2024 / 8:36 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

