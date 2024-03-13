First Alert Weather: Taste of spring as temperatures soar well above normal
Alerts & advisories
Flood Warnings remain in effect along the Passaic until Thursday.
Forecast
Today: Mild morning in the city (around 50°), but still a chill across our suburbs... 40s, 30s and isolated 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even milder than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s... nearly 20° warmer than it should be this time of year.
Tonight: Stray shower, otherwise fair and comfortable. Lows in the low 50s with 40s and isolated 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even milder with highs around 70°.
Looking ahead
Friday: Chance of showers with highs in the 60s.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and cooler with highs only around 60.
Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.