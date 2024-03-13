Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Taste of spring as temperatures soar well above normal

By Justin Lewis

Flood Warnings remain in effect along the Passaic until Thursday.

Today: Mild morning in the city (around 50°), but still a chill across our suburbs... 40s, 30s and isolated 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even milder than yesterday with highs in the upper 60s... nearly 20° warmer than it should be this time of year.

Tonight: Stray shower, otherwise fair and comfortable. Lows in the low 50s with 40s and isolated 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and even milder with highs around 70°.

Friday: Chance of showers with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and cooler with highs only around 60.

Sunday (St. Patrick's Day): Chance of showers with highs in the upper 50s.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 7:32 AM EDT

