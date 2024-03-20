First Alert Weather: Slightly warmer for 1st full day of spring

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Not quite as cold this morning, but it will still feel like the 30s. Milder than yesterday with some showers around, but mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

Tonight: Cold and windy with wind chills in the 20s and teens.

Tomorrow: Sunny, cold and windy. Highs in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s... feels like February.

Looking ahead

Friday: Still a chill, but calmer. Highs in the 40s.

Friday night: Rain develops.

Saturday: Rain likely with highs around 50.

Sunday: Leftover rain possible with highs in the 40s.