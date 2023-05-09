Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler, shower chances

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Dip in temps
First Alert Weather: Dip in temps 02:37

Forecast: Today we get brushed by showers to our south -- and likely well south -- until early this afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. 

fa-today-right-14.png
CBS2

Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable with lows around 50 in the city... 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

fa-7-day-15.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs closer to 80. As for Friday, it will be even warmer with highs in the 80s. 

First published on May 9, 2023 / 7:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.