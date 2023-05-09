First Alert Weather: Slightly cooler, shower chances

Forecast: Today we get brushed by showers to our south -- and likely well south -- until early this afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable with lows around 50 in the city... 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be sunny and warmer with highs closer to 80. As for Friday, it will be even warmer with highs in the 80s.