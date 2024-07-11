First Alert Weather: Scattered showers, storms expected in Tri-State Area to start weekend

First Alert Weather: Plenty of rain chances over next 2 days

First Alert Weather: Plenty of rain chances over next 2 days

First Alert Weather: Plenty of rain chances over next 2 days

NEW YORK -- Thursday's lower humidity was a nice reprieve from the oppressive air that has been in place for most of the week, but it won't last long as a tropical airmass will move back into the region for the coming days.

Thursday night forecast

That rise will start in the overnight hours with rain chances increasing mainly south of the city. Lows will get into the low and mid 70s.

CBS New York

Friday forecast

For Friday, a very humid air mass will be firmly in place, thus setting the stage for scattered showers and storms to develop.

These showers and storms will come in waves, similar to any summer afternoon in Florida, where you get some sun, a storm, and then sun again.

Due to the high humidity, any storms that develop will be capable of putting down heavy rain, which may cause some isolated flash flooding.

CBS New York

Central New Jersey looks to be the area with the highest rain totals, which is why a Flood Watch has been issued there.

Despite the potential flood risk, rain is actually needed, and we are now running a deficit for the summer season.

Extra clouds and showers will bring high temperatures back to their average range in the mid 80s.

The shower and storm threat will linger into Saturday, when coverage may be more widespread than Friday.

CBS New York

Where to watch Manhattanhenge

Viewing of Manhattanhenge may be affected on Friday evening due to excess clouds.

If you still want to try to get a glimpse of the sunset lining up with the city's street grid, the best views are on the following streets in Manhattan:

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

The best time to watch is 8:20 p.m.

CBS New York

Alerts/Advisories

A Flood Watch is in place for Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, and Monmouth Counties from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.

CBS New York

There is a high risk of rip currents for all ocean beaches in New York on Friday.