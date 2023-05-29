Watch CBS News
Manhattanhenge returns tonight: When and where to snap the best shot

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

Don't miss Manhattenhenge tonight
NEW YORK -- Get your cameras ready, Manhattanhenge returns Monday. 

The phenomenon takes place when the sun sets perfectly between the buildings of Manhattan. 

The best cross streets to view it will be above 14th Street but below 155th Street.

The sight always draws huge crowds taking pictures.

If you're heading out there, sunset is at 8:19 p.m.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 9:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

