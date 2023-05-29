Manhattanhenge returns tonight: When and where to snap the best shot
NEW YORK -- Get your cameras ready, Manhattanhenge returns Monday.
The phenomenon takes place when the sun sets perfectly between the buildings of Manhattan.
The best cross streets to view it will be above 14th Street but below 155th Street.
The sight always draws huge crowds taking pictures.
If you're heading out there, sunset is at 8:19 p.m.
