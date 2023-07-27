Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day for excessive heat, strong thunderstorms & air quality alerts

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for excessive heat, strong storms
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for excessive heat, strong storms 02:49

Alerts:

fa-red-alert.png
CBS2
  • Red Alert Thursday for excessive heat and the potential for strong to severe t'storms this afternoon.
  • Red Alert Friday for excessive heat.
  • Yellow Alert Saturday for excessive heat and t'storms.

Advisories:

fa-heat-alerts-1.png
CBS2
  • Air Quality Alert in effect today from 11AM - 11PM for NYC, parts of the lower Hudson Valley, Long Island and southwest CT due to ground level ozone
  • Excessive Heat Warning (NYC, northeast/central NJ) today and tomorrow for feels like temps of up to 105-109
  • Heat Advisory (elsewhere) today and tomorrow for feels like temps of 95-104.
fa-heat-wave-definition.png
CBS2

Notes: Today's the start of a potential heat wave. A heat wave is 3 or more consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures.

fa-today-right-6.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be hazy, hot and humid with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. These storms will be capable of producing locally damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps of 100-104+. 

jl-fa-3-part-timeline.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will be hazy, hot and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temps of 100-104+.

fa-7-day-8.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Saturday will remain hot and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely. Highs that day will be in the low 90s with feels like temps in the upper 90s. As for Sunday, it will be cooler and less humid with highs in the 80s.

CLICK HERE to stick with the CBS New York First Alert Weather team as we track the latest forecast and alerts.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 7:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.