First Alert Weather: Red Alert Day for excessive heat, strong thunderstorms & air quality alerts

Alerts:

Red Alert Thursday for excessive heat and the potential for strong to severe t'storms this afternoon.

Red Alert Friday for excessive heat.

Yellow Alert Saturday for excessive heat and t'storms.

Advisories:

Air Quality Alert in effect today from 11AM - 11PM for NYC, parts of the lower Hudson Valley, Long Island and southwest CT due to ground level ozone

Excessive Heat Warning (NYC, northeast/central NJ) today and tomorrow for feels like temps of up to 105-109

Heat Advisory (elsewhere) today and tomorrow for feels like temps of 95-104.

Notes: Today's the start of a potential heat wave. A heat wave is 3 or more consecutive days of 90+ degree temperatures.

Forecast: Today will be hazy, hot and humid with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms. These storms will be capable of producing locally damaging winds, hail and even an isolated tornado. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with feels like temps of 100-104+.

As for tomorrow, it will be hazy, hot and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s with feels like temps of 100-104+.

Looking Ahead: Saturday will remain hot and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely. Highs that day will be in the low 90s with feels like temps in the upper 90s. As for Sunday, it will be cooler and less humid with highs in the 80s.

