First Alert Weather: Rain showers return to forecast; Blustery weekend ahead

First Alert Weather: Rain back in the forecast

Forecast

Today: Showers/rain with a few pockets of heavy rain around the area. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight: Still dealing with some showers and potentially a heavy bout or two.

Tomorrow: Showers, but mainly in the morning, and blustery. Wind gusts: 25-40 mph. Highs in the low 60s.

Looking Ahead

Sunday: Slight chance of showers and blustery. Wind gusts: 25-40 mph. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Tuesday: Seasonal sunshine with highs in the low 60s.