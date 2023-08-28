First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy Monday; Yellow Alert for rain tomorrow

Alert: Yellow Alert Tuesday due to pockets of heavy rain, especially during the AM commute and S&E, that could lead to flooding.

CBS New York

Notes: Hurricane Franklin is forecasted to stay well offshore this week, but it is expected to produce large waves and create dangerous rip currents at our local beaches.

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid with a slight chance of showers late. Cooler with highs in the 70s.

Tonight: Some late showers/rain, but mainly south of the city.

Tomorrow: Showers/rain likely, especially S&E, which could be heavy at times. Humid with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Leftover rain, but mainly in the AM, with conditions improving into the PM. Still humid with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Thursday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the 70s.