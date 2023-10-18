First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and clouds, highs in mid 60s
Forecast
Today: Chilly with some clouds this morning. Partly cloudy to partly sunny with near normal temperatures this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight: Chilly and quiet. Lows in the low 50s in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 60s.
Looking Ahead
Friday: Rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the 60s.
Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday: Slight chance of showers and blustery. Highs in the upper 50s.
