First Alert Weather: Mix of sun and clouds, highs in mid 60s

First Alert Weather: Cool but clearer skies

Forecast

CBS New York

Today: Chilly with some clouds this morning. Partly cloudy to partly sunny with near normal temperatures this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Chilly and quiet. Lows in the low 50s in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 60s.

Looking Ahead

Friday: Rain likely, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday: Slight chance of showers and blustery. Highs in the upper 50s.