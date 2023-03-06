First Alert Weather: Mild Monday; Yellow Alert for rain, snow overnight

Alerts: Yellow Alert late this evening into early tomorrow morning for a quick round of snow with light accumulations expected, especially inland and S&W.

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 50s. Snow develops late this evening and lingers overnight with the most organized snow inland and S&W.

A coating - 1" is expected in the city with 1-2+" expected inland and S&W. As for tomorrow, it will be colder and breezy with highs in the 40s, but it will feel like the 30s and 20s.

Looking Ahead: Wednesday and Thursday will remain breezy with highs in the upper 40s. As for Friday, expect increasing clouds ahead of a system that will likely impact our area over the weekend.