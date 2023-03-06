Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Mild Monday; Yellow Alert for rain, snow overnight

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Mild and mostly sunny
First Alert Weather: Mild and mostly sunny 03:00

Alerts: Yellow Alert late this evening into early tomorrow morning for a quick round of snow with light accumulations expected, especially inland and S&W.

fa-yellow-alert-new-32.png
CBS2

Forecast: Today will be mostly to partly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 50s. Snow develops late this evening and lingers overnight with the most organized snow inland and S&W. 

cbs-skycast-snowfall-1-4.png
CBS2

A coating - 1" is expected in the city with 1-2+" expected inland and S&W. As for tomorrow, it will be colder and breezy with highs in the 40s, but it will feel like the 30s and 20s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-2023-03-06t081708-627.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Wednesday and Thursday will remain breezy with highs in the upper 40s. As for Friday, expect increasing clouds ahead of a system that will likely impact our area over the weekend.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 8:18 AM

