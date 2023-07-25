First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with potential for strong thunderstorms

Forecast: Expect showers/t'storms to develop anytime after midday and inland. Some of these storms will be capable of producing locally damaging winds, as well as downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

CBS2

Outside of that, expect warm, humid conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The storms fizzle out from 6-9p with generally quiet conditions the remainder of the night. It will remain humid, too, with lows in the 70s and 60s. As for tomorrow, it will be hazy, hot and humid with highs around 90.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Thursday will be even hotter with highs in the low 90s. And there's only a slight chance of showers/t'storms in the afternoon, but should any t'storms develop, they will be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds.

CBS2

As for Friday, it will likely being the hottest day of the next few with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps of 100-105.