First Alert Weather: Hot and humid, with feels-like temperatures approaching 100
Alerts: A Yellow Alert remains in place through Thursday, and the Heat Advisory has been extended through Thursday as well.
Advisories: Moderate risk of rip currents for all area beaches.
Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with heat indices 95-101.
Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and very humid. Lows mainly in the low to mid 70s. Upper 60s far north and west.
Tomorrow: Staying hot and very Humid. Mostly sunny, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s will feel like upper 90s to low 100s.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.