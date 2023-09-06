Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid, with feels-like temperatures approaching 100

By Matthew Villafane

First Alert Weather: Hot, hazy and humid
First Alert Weather: Hot, hazy and humid 02:31

Alerts: A Yellow Alert remains in place through Thursday, and the Heat Advisory has been extended through Thursday as well. 

Advisories: Moderate risk of rip currents for all area beaches.

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s, with heat indices 95-101.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and very humid. Lows mainly in the low to mid 70s. Upper 60s far north and west.

Tomorrow: Staying hot and very Humid. Mostly sunny, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s will feel like upper 90s to low 100s.

September 6, 2023

