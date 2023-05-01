First Alert Weather: Cooler temps, rain chances stick around this week

Forecast: Today starts mainly dry with some sun, then we'll see scattered showers around the area this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be breezy with highs only around 60.

CBS2

Some showers push through tonight with temps falling into the 40s, perhaps some distant 30s N&W. As for tomorrow, it will be breezy with showers likely again. It will be even cooler, too, with highs only in the 50s.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: There will be a chance of showers Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with below normal temperatures expected each day.

CBS2

Stick with CBS2 for the latest forecast and weather alerts.