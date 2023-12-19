Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Cool and drying out Tuesday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Tuesday morning Dec. 19 forecast
First Alert Weather: Tuesday morning Dec. 19 forecast 04:13

Alerts: None.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, cold and blustery. Feels like the 30s.

Tuesday night: Cold and breezy. Feels like the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, brisk and calmer. Highs in the 40s.

Looking Ahead:

Thursday: Still chilly. Highs in the 40s. Winter Solstice at 10:27 p.m.

Friday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

First published on December 19, 2023 / 11:05 AM EST

