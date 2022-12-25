First Alert Weather: Coldest Christmas Day in years

Merry Christmas!

While it won't be quite as brutal as yesterday, we're still looking at one of our coldest holidays in quite some time. After only reaching 15 degrees in the park yesterday, highs this afternoon will be in the mid 20s. With a continued westerly wind gusting 25-30 mph at times, wind chills will remain in the teens today despite plenty of sunshine.

So where does this rank for Christmas? If we hit our forecast high of 27, it would be the coldest since 2000. If we fall a degree short of that, it'll rank as the coldest in 33 years. Luckily, it won't be our coldest Christmas Day ever... that was just 13 degrees back in 1983 (although yesterday was very close).

Things stay quiet tonight for this last evening of Hanukkah, and it won't be as cold... relatively speaking of course. Temps in the mid 20s around sunset will fall into the teens overnight. Winds will diminish leading to a much less harsh day on Monday.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. So better, but still stuck in the freezer one more day. A bright start will give way to increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Late Monday night, there could be a few flurries or brief snow shower to the north and west.

Other than that, we're dry through the week with a gradual warming trend. Back into the 50s by late week. Have a wonderful holiday!