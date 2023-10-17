First Alert Weather: Chance of scattered showers sticks around

Watch CBS News
By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

Forecast

Today: Another chilly morning with a few clouds around. Partly sunny with a stray shower this afternoon. Highs in the low 60s again.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and still brisk. Lows in the low 50s with 40s and some distant 30s across our suburbs.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with near normal temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Looking Ahead

Thursday: Pick of the Week: Mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. 

First published on October 17, 2023 / 6:38 AM

