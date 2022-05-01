First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/1 Sunday morning forecast

Watch CBS News

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

/ CBS New York

For tonight, skies will remain clear, but it won't be as cold as the last several nights. However, it will still be cold enough to warrant a frost advisory in some of our suburbs. 47 will be the low in the city, with upper 30s and lower 40s for the suburbs.

Sunday looks to be a stunning first day of May. Skies will be sun-filled with even warmer temps than today. 70 will be our high. Clouds will gradually increase from the late afternoon into the early evening as a warm front advances toward the region.

Accompanying the front will be some showers, which will move through late on Sunday night. The low will be 52.   

April 30, 2022 / 11:49 PM

