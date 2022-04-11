First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/11 Monday forecast
Forecast: Today's an overall better day with sunshine, some highs clouds and highs closer to 60. Tonight won't be quite as cold with more clouds and few weak showers passing through.
As for tomorrow, we'll see a round of showers in the morning followed by midday/afternoon clearing and highs closer to 70... feeling more like May.
Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be partly sunny, but still mild with highs in the 60s... perhaps some 70s still hanging on inland/S&W.
As for Thursday, temperatures bounce back with PM showers/t'storms likely. Highs that day will be in the 70s with potentially an 80 degree reading S&W.
