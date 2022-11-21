First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/21 Monday morning forecast

Today's brilliant sunshine did little to warm us up, as temperatures were stuck in the 30s all day. In fact, today was our coldest day of the season so far. Strong wind gusts, over 30 mph in some cases, have created biting wind chills, which have made it feel like we're in the teens and twenties.

Our coldest day will translate into our coldest night, with the city seeing a low of 26, while many of the suburbs will drop into the low 20s, and even mid-upper teens in some spots. Winds will subside slightly, but not enough to fend off the bitter wind chills.

Monday will see a slight moderation in temperatures, with temperatures climbing back into the 40s under mostly sunny skies. The gusty winds will still be with us though, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Therefore, wind chills will still be an issue, with feels-like temps in the 20s and 30s.

The rest of the week will feature a warming trend, in which we'll see temperatures return to normal. Dry weather will also be prevalent, so holiday travel plans should not be affected. Our next chance of rain comes late on Thursday night.