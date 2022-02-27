First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny & breezy, evening snow flurries possible

We're looking at a relatively milder finish to the weekend as temps climb into the mid 40s this afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny, but it'll be breezy with gusts up to 30-35 mph at times.

A cold front swings through this evening with a few snow showers and flurries, especially to the north and west. The bigger change will be the temps, falling into the teens and low 20s overnight.

Waking up Monday, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.

Temps struggle to get much above freezing on Monday. So, despite plenty of sunshine, bundle up!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.