First Alert Forecast: Bright, blustery, temps hold in 40s

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/26 Thursday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/26 Thursday morning update 02:19

Forecast: Today will be a little brighter, but gusty with winds of 30-40 mph. Expect temps to hold in the 40s throughout the day.

jl-wind-gust-map-1.png
CBS2

The winds will let up tonight, but it will be colder with wind chills falling through the 30s and 20s ... perhaps some teens N&W by daybreak.

skycast-tonight-rt-new-2.png
CBS2

As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with just a stray snow/rain shower. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the low 40s.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-10.png
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Saturday looks like the brighter half of the weekend with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be the cloudier half with temperatures approaching 50.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 9:14 AM

