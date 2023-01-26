First Alert Forecast: Bright, blustery, temps hold in 40s

Forecast: Today will be a little brighter, but gusty with winds of 30-40 mph. Expect temps to hold in the 40s throughout the day.

The winds will let up tonight, but it will be colder with wind chills falling through the 30s and 20s ... perhaps some teens N&W by daybreak.

As for tomorrow, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with just a stray snow/rain shower. It will be on the chilly side with highs in the low 40s.

Looking Ahead: Saturday looks like the brighter half of the weekend with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday will be the cloudier half with temperatures approaching 50.