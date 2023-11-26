First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy, low 50s, steady rain Sunday evening

After another chilly start, it'll be closer to normal Sunday with highs climbing into the upper 40s and low 50s. The bad news is we're tracking rain this evening, but it's in and out very quickly!

Mostly cloudy skies will give way to showers moving in from the south by mid-afternoon, expanding northward after sunset.

The steadiest (along with some heavier pockets) will move through late this evening, before quickly exiting to the northeast during the overnight hours.

Most places will pick up half an inch to around an inch of rain. The rain is long gone and we'll be drying out by the Monday morning commute.

Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and clouds, along with a breezy westerly wind. The colder air will lag slightly behind the front, so highs will be in the upper 40s before tumbling in the evening.

Monday night will likely be our coldest yet with lows well into the 20s across the board. Wind chills waking up Tuesday will be in the teens!