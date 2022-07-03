First Alert Forecast: Brighter skies, less humid, mid 80s Sunday afternoon

Don't let this morning fool you! After a cloudy start and some lingering showers south and east, this afternoon shapes up beautifully! Expect brighter skies, lowering humidity, and highs in the mid 80s.

Whether you're hanging in the yard, heading to the beach or getting ready for fireworks, you're in good shape later on. There is still a moderate risk of rip currents along the south facing beaches of Long Island.

Tonight will be very comfortable and noticeably cooler. Under mostly clear skies, temps will fall into the 60s around the city and 50s in the northwest suburbs.

CBS2

Tomorrow ... fantastic! We'll see sun with a few clouds and temps once again in the 80s. Fireworks will go off without a hitch.

CBS2

Our next chance of showers and storms moves in later on Tuesday into Wednesday. Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!