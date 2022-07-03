Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Forecast: Brighter skies, less humid, mid 80s Sunday afternoon

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/3 Sunday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 7/3 Sunday morning update 04:15

Don't let this morning fool you! After a cloudy start and some lingering showers south and east, this afternoon shapes up beautifully! Expect brighter skies, lowering humidity, and highs in the mid 80s.

md-today-highs.png

Whether you're hanging in the yard, heading to the beach or getting ready for fireworks, you're in good shape later on. There is still a moderate risk of rip currents along the south facing beaches of Long Island.

jl-beach-today-1.png

Tonight will be very comfortable and noticeably cooler. Under mostly clear skies, temps will fall into the 60s around the city and 50s in the northwest suburbs.

skycast-fourth-of-july.png
CBS2

Tomorrow ... fantastic! We'll see sun with a few clouds and temps once again in the 80s. Fireworks will go off without a hitch.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png
CBS2

Our next chance of showers and storms moves in later on Tuesday into Wednesday. Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend!

First published on July 3, 2022 / 9:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.