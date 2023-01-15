Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: A chilly breeze, rain/snow showers possible out east

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/15 Sunday morning update
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/15 Sunday morning update 03:57

It's a much brighter day to close out this weekend. Temps are once again seasonable, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.

We still have a brisk northerly wind though, so it'll feel closer to the freezing mark at best later on. 

md-today-highs-1.png
CBS2

The only exception is out east, specifically heading toward the Twin Forks. A strengthening system offshore will continue to bring in more clouds and the risk of a few rain/snow showers at times through tomorrow morning.

md-futurecast-graf-2.png
CBS2

Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the 20s once again and wind chills in the teens waking up.

As for the holiday tomorrow, it's looking very nice. Winds diminish, sunshine prevails and it'll be a touch milder with highs in the mid 40s.

skycast-mlk-day.png
CBS2

Our next chance of a few showers comes on Tuesday, but it's not looking impressive. The better bet at steadier rain is on Thursday this week.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-9.png
CBS2

Otherwise, it's another above normal week with temps back into the 50s by midweek.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 9:12 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.