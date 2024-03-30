First Alert Forecast: Bright skies, cloudier by afternoon, highs reach low 60s

This weekend will be mainly dry with just one hiccup in the forecast for this evening.

Bright skies Saturday morning will give way to some more clouds through the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Into the evening hours, a weak wave approaches from the west throwing some light showers our way. The best chance looks to be after 7 p.m. through about 4 a.m. Just have the umbrella handy if you're headed out tonight.

Lows will fall into the 40s overnight.

As for Easter, it looks like a nice and mild holiday. Some early clouds will lead to partly sunny skies. Temps will climb into the low 60s.

Rain chances return Monday and continue through next week as we get into an unsettled pattern. It'll turn cooler again as well.