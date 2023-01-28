First Alert Forecast: More mild temps, closing in on record for lack of snow in NYC

It'll be a decent weekend, especially for late January! Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with temps running about 10 degrees above normal, in the upper 40s and low 50s.

If you're keeping track, we've only had ONE day this month that was below normal, and we're on track to have one of - if not the - warmest January on record in Central Park.

The other record breaker? Lack of snow! The latest measurable snowfall in New York City was January 29, 1973. Looks like we'll break that with no problem after this weekend.

It stays quiet tonight with lows around 40 in the city and 30s in the suburbs.

Then, clouds fully take over Sunday. Most of the daylight hours will be dry, but a few showers are possible into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Any activity remains light, and the best chance will be for points north.

The mild temps roll into the new workweek before a return to a wintrier feel for the second half with temps back into the 30s.