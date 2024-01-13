First Alert Forecast: Coastal and river flooding in storm's wake, more rain possible Saturday

Last night's forecast played out as expected, with the steadiest rain exiting early this morning. Unfortunately, also as expected, we're left with lingering coastal and inland river flooding in the storm's wake.

Some more spotty showers are possible through about midday Saturday, but otherwise expect a mix of sun and clouds heading into the afternoon.

Temps surged to near 60 degrees in New York City this morning, but will fall through the afternoon hours. We'll be well into the 40s by sunset.

It'll remain blustery at times with some gusts of 30 or more mph.

Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories continue, but they should start to expire as tides recede.

Flooding continues along some of our rivers, especially the Passaic where waters likely remain moderate to major stage through the weekend.

Tonight will turn much colder with clearing skies. Lows will fall to around freezing in the city and 20s in the suburbs. That's a big difference from where we started!

Sunday, an arctic front will sweep through around midday.

We'll have some sun before and after, but there will likely be a window where snow showers swing on through, briefly reducing visibility. Expect little to no accumulation before temps really tumble at night.

Get ready for a much colder week ahead!

By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. Highs will struggle to get above freezing.

Tuesday, we'll be on the lookout for more snow.