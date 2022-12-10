First Alert Forecast: Wintry mix and snow heading our way

Saturday is off to a bright start and it'll remain dry. Other than increasing clouds, this afternoon will stay quiet with temps in the low 40s.

CBS2

If you're headed out tonight, you're in fine shape as well. Lows will fall into the mid 30s around the city and 20s in the northwest suburbs.

Things change Sunday as a quick system moves through, bringing wintry weather to some.

Precipitation will move in during mid to late morning tomorrow, with the steadiest occurring during the PM hours. This is more of a nuisance than anything to wrap up the weekend.

CBS2

For New York City and points south, expect mainly light rain. Heading to the north, things turn wintry with a mix and even all snow in our northern counties.

Accumulations will range from a coating to 2 inches in the immediate northwest suburbs, with 2 to 5 inches possible in the highest elevations far north.

CBS2

We've issued a Yellow Alert for Sunday afternoon into Monday morning for the possibility of some slick travel conditions mainly north of the city.

Any lingering showers or flakes will wrap up early Monday morning with a brighter afternoon.

CBS2

Have a great weekend!