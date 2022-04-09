Watch CBS News

First Alert Forecast: Dreary weekend, Saturday afternoon showers, Monday warmup

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 4/9 Saturday morning update 03:46

Some rain, some clouds, some sun. We'll have a little bit of everything today. It's by no means a washout, but keep the umbrella handy.

Expect passing showers this afternoon that could bring a brief, heavier downpour. You'll likely have more dry time than wet though!

Highs will be cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

After a leftover shower early on, things dry out overnight. It'll be chilly with temps in the 30s for the suburbs and low 40s in the city.

Sunday will be a brighter day overall with just a slight chance of an isolated shower popping up in the afternoon. It's breezy and even cooler with highs only in the low 50s.

Another warming trend is on the way with temps back into the 60s and even 70s next week.

Have a great weekend!

First published on April 9, 2022 / 10:19 AM

