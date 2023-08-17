Watch CBS News
Local News

First Alert Forecast: Humid with spotty showers Thursday

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS New York's 7 a.m. update - 8/17/23
First Alert Weather: CBS New York's 7 a.m. update - 8/17/23 02:06

Alert(s): None.

Forecast: Thursday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and humid with spotty showers. Expect highs in the low 80s.

fa-today-right.png
CBS New York
jl-dewpoint-scale.png
CBS New York

We'll see isolated showers this evening with isolated, strong storms late tonight through the Friday morning commute. The main concern with these storms will be gusty wind and downpours that could lead to a little localized flooding.

fa-tonight-right.png
CBS New York
jl-fa-severe-1.png
CBS New York

Sunshine makes a comeback with decreasing humidity levels Friday afternoon. Expect highs in the low 80s again.

Looking Ahead: This weekend will be less humid with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

fa-7-day.png
CBS New York

First published on August 17, 2023 / 7:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.