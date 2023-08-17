First Alert Forecast: Humid with spotty showers Thursday
Alert(s): None.
Forecast: Thursday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and humid with spotty showers. Expect highs in the low 80s.
We'll see isolated showers this evening with isolated, strong storms late tonight through the Friday morning commute. The main concern with these storms will be gusty wind and downpours that could lead to a little localized flooding.
Sunshine makes a comeback with decreasing humidity levels Friday afternoon. Expect highs in the low 80s again.
Looking Ahead: This weekend will be less humid with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
