Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cold Christmas Day

By Matthew Villafane

/ CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/24 nightly update at 11 p.m.
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 12/24 nightly update at 11 p.m. 03:00

It was a frigid Christmas Eve. The second coldest ever, in fact, and our low of 7 degrees Saturday morning was the coldest temperature since 2019.

cold-snap-mv.png
CBS2

Overnight, the wind will not be as strong, but it will still be very cold. Our forecast low is 12 degrees. The wind chill will range between 0 and 5 degrees.

skycast-tonight-rt-new.png
CBS2

Christmas Day looks to be sunny and cold once again, though the wind will be less intense than Saturday, with gusts only reaching 25 mph.

cbs-skycast-christmas-cold.png
CBS2

Our forecast high of 27 will feel balmy after the bitter chill. Wind chill values will rise as well, ranging between 0 and 10 degrees. 

jl-christmas-ef.png
CBS2

Sunday night will be clear and cold with a low of 19.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive-5.png
CBS2

First published on December 25, 2022 / 12:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.