First Alert Forecast: Sunny and cold Christmas Day
It was a frigid Christmas Eve. The second coldest ever, in fact, and our low of 7 degrees Saturday morning was the coldest temperature since 2019.
Overnight, the wind will not be as strong, but it will still be very cold. Our forecast low is 12 degrees. The wind chill will range between 0 and 5 degrees.
Christmas Day looks to be sunny and cold once again, though the wind will be less intense than Saturday, with gusts only reaching 25 mph.
Our forecast high of 27 will feel balmy after the bitter chill. Wind chill values will rise as well, ranging between 0 and 10 degrees.
Sunday night will be clear and cold with a low of 19.
