Watch CBS News

First Alert Forecast: CBS2's 2/27 Sunday morning forecast

By Matthew Villafane, Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

/ CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/26 Nightly Weather at 11PM 02:57

Good evening all,

Tonight will feature mostly clear skies with temps dipping into the 20s. Winds will be calm initially but will slowly start to ramp up as we head towards daybreak on Sunday morning. Low 28.

skycast-whattoexpect-full.png

Sunday will be a rollercoaster of a day. We'll begin the day with sunny skies and gusty winds ahead of an arctic front. Gusts could reach up to 35 mph at times. Temps will be rather mild with highs in the middle to upper 40s. I wouldn't be surprised if a few locations across central and southern New Jersey reach the 50-degree mark. High 47.  

md-tomorrow-highs.png

As the front draws closer by Sunday evening, winds will continue to be gusty, and some snow showers are likely to develop across the area. A snow squall is also possible, but this is mainly for our far northern counties, and not likely to have the intensity of the snow squall of last weekend. No accumulation is expected anywhere.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png

Once the front moves through and snow showers clear out, temps will plummet into the teens and twenties as arctic air funnels in. Winds will slacken a bit, but still be strong enough to produce wind chill values in the teens and single digits, with sub-zero readings in the northern suburbs. Sunday night's low will be 23.

First published on February 26, 2022 / 11:45 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.