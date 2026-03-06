Large fire destroys row of businesses in Williamsbridge, Bronx

A large fire in the Bronx destroyed numerous businesses overnight as dozens of first responders rushed to get the flames under control.

The blaze broke out Thursday just before midnight at 1234 East Gun Hill Road in the Williamsbridge section.

It grew into a massive four-alarm response. When crews arrived, flames were already spreading through the cockloft of a row of businesses, including a deli, cleaners and a discount store.

Glass and debris are scattered across the sidewalk along the road where the fire burned through the buildings.

One salon owner said her business, which was destroyed, was her dream.

"Over three years I've had this alone. It was a dream of mine, you know, it's been a long-time dream, and it's been my income," she said.

In total, 74 FDNY units and more than 230 first responders were at the scene. Officials said two firefighters had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The fire was brought under control just before 2:30 a.m.

Fire marshals are on the scene working to determine what caused the fire and how much damage the businesses suffered.