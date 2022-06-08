Fire rips through apartment building overnight in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. -- Crews battled intense flames overnight at an apartment building in New Jersey.

The fire erupted on Broadway and 15th in Bayonne.

Neighbors came running out when they heard the commotion and saw all the flames.

"My daughter came to my bedroom and asked me if I noticed the fire. And I looked out the window and saw the flames shooting up on the roof of the building," one woman said.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Multiple people were checked out by medics, but there was no word on any injuries.

The cause is under investigation.