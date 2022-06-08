Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire rips through apartment building overnight in Bayonne, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Fire rips through Bayonne apartment building
Fire rips through Bayonne apartment building 00:31

BAYONNE, N.J. -- Crews battled intense flames overnight at an apartment building in New Jersey. 

The fire erupted on Broadway and 15th in Bayonne. 

Neighbors came running out when they heard the commotion and saw all the flames. 

"My daughter came to my bedroom and asked me if I noticed the fire. And I looked out the window and saw the flames shooting up on the roof of the building," one woman said. 

Crews were able to get the fire under control. 

Multiple people were checked out by medics, but there was no word on any injuries. 

The cause is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 8, 2022 / 6:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.