5 firefighters injured battling blaze in Queens

Five firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Queens on Sunday.

Flames tore through a row of buildings on Sutphin Boulevard near 115th Avenue in Jamaica around 6 a.m.

Firefighters worked in heavy gear, attacking the blaze quickly and aggressively to keep it from spreading further. It grew to four alarms and was eventually brought under control just after 8 a.m.

Three connected buildings, including a restaurant, were damaged. The second-floor windows of the three buildings were boarded up Sunday evening.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are helping residents who have been displaced, and the Buildings Department is checking the stability of the damaged buildings.

The FDNY says three firefighters suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and two firefighters suffered minor injuries. All five were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.