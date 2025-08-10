Watch CBS News
5 firefighters injured battling blaze in Queens

By
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal
Naveen Dhaliwal joined the CBS News New York team in April 2023 as a general assignment reporter covering stories of all kinds across the tri-state area. Prior to CBS New York, Naveen reported for WABC-TV. She was first to report the rash of South Asian attacks in the Spring of 2022. Naveen won an Emmy for her work during the July 2019 Manhattan blackout.
Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

Five firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Queens on Sunday.

Flames tore through a row of buildings on Sutphin Boulevard near 115th Avenue in Jamaica around 6 a.m.

Firefighters worked in heavy gear, attacking the blaze quickly and aggressively to keep it from spreading further. It grew to four alarms and was eventually brought under control just after 8 a.m.

Three connected buildings, including a restaurant, were damaged. The second-floor windows of the three buildings were boarded up Sunday evening.

The city's Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross are helping residents who have been displaced, and the Buildings Department is checking the stability of the damaged buildings.

The FDNY says three firefighters suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and two firefighters suffered minor injuries. All five were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

